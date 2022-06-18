PUC Results: Mangaluru toppers attribute success to hard work

The toppers in II PU examinations, the results of which were announced on Saturday, attributed their success to hard work coupled with encouragement from parents beside guidance from their teachers.

Elated over the results, Ilham of St Aloysius PU College, who is the second topper in science stream, said “I used to plan my studies and was studying daily. There is no substitute for hard work. Teachers were also very supportive and solved our doubts in the classroom itself.”

She secured 597 marks out of 600.

“I am not able to digest the fact that I am second topper in the state as I had not expected it as well. I have set my goal on my future studies. I want to take up BSc in clinical psychology. It is my dream to study clinical psychology” she told DH.

Ilham is good at painting and converting waste into something useful, her mother Moizatul Kubra said. "We are happy with the result of our daughter and her hard work has paid off," her father Mahammad Raffic Davood Saheb said.

Anisha Mallya of St Aloysius College, who is one of the second toppers in commerce stream with 595 marks, said “My effort has borne fruit. All the papers were easy this time. Though I did not expect to be on the top in the state, I am glad of my result. The teachers were also very helpful in the college.”

“I want to take up BCom and after completing my graduation, I will decide on my future,” she added.

Congratulating students on their success, St Aloysius PU College Principal Rev Fr Clifford Sequeira said that their hard work and efforts along with the lecturers paid results.

Aachal Praveen Ullal, another topper in the commerce stream who scored 595 marks, from Canara PU College in Mangaluru said that he did not expect the rank. “I was working hard throughout. My studies focused more on gaining knowledge rather than scoring marks. I want to take up law and become a lawyer with specialisation in corporate law. The lecturers in college helped me to achieve this feat."

His hobbies include drawing and listening to music.

Canara PU College Principal Latha Maheshwari said that the faculty had expected Aachal Praveen to score a rank. “We are happy with Aachal's results who is a hard working student.” Srikrishna Pejathaya P S from Alva’s PU College in Moodbidri secured 597 marks in science stream and Samarth Vishwanath Joshi from the same college secured 595 in commerce stream.