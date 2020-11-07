Raids on KAS officer B Sudha yield gold, diamonds

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided KAS officer Dr B Sudha's the house and five other places, including her friends in Bengaluru and family members in Udupi and Mysuru early Saturday.

A case of disproportionate assets (DA) and irregularity was registered with ACB.

ACB officials said they found gold and diamond ornaments weighing over 500 grams, lakhs of rupees, an SUV and her property documents. In addition, close to 2 kg gold was found in her aide Chandrashekar's house. Many important documents have been seized in Udupi too.

The search continued late into the night.

A team headed by deputy superintendent of police Pratap Reddy, under the supervision of the superintendent of police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, conducted the raid.

According to ACB officials, a private case was registered against Sudha based on the court direction. Sudha is currently serving as an administrator, Department of IT, BT. She was earlier Special Land Acquisition officer, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). Police suspect a majority of irregularities occurred during her tenure in the BDA.

Raids were conducted on her house in Kodigehalli, her flat in Shivanahalli of Yelahanka, her current office in Shanthinagar and her friends' houses in Byatarayanapura on Ballari Road, BEML Layout in Mysuru and her maternal house in Udupi.

Officials are verifying Sudha's bank accounts and are interrogating her and others in that regard. A senior officer said the search and verification may continue till midnight.