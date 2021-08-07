Rain gains pace in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 07 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 15:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

After a lull for a couple of days, rain gained steam in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday morning.

Intermittent rain continued to lash various parts of the district and the sky remained overcast throughout the day.

According to the forecast, widespread light to moderate rains are likely over Coastal Karnataka. Scattered to fairly widespread very light to moderate rains likely over Malnad districts in the next 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 8. Moodaru in Karkala taluk, Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall of 121 mm in the last 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 7. Eedu in Karkala taluk recorded 107 mm during the period.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district has received 2311 mm rainfall from January till August 6. From April to date, as many as 87 houses have been fully damaged and 491 houses have been partially damaged in the district.

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Rainfall

