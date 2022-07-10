Rain subsides in Malnad, but no let-up in coast

Heavy rains continued to pound the coastal districts while it subsided a bit in Malnad on Saturday. With most of the rivers and rivulets in spate, flood situation has remained grim in parts of Uttara Kannada and Udupi while landslides and mudslips continue to rattle Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Malnad districts.

There is no let-up for the coast yet. The weatherman has predicted more showers for coastal districts. Red alert has been sounded till July 11.

Vast tracts of farmland are still under water in several districts.

Vehicular movement on Bengaluru-Mangaluru was hit following a landslide near Donigal in Hassan district. Mounds of mud from a hill caved in on the Shunti Mangaluru-Korlalli-Beetikatte road in Somwarpet taluk.

All rivers that originate in the Western Ghats - Tunga, Bhadra, Hemavathi, Shambhavi, Netravathi among others - are in spate. Tungabhadra dam received more than 1 lakh cusec in a single day on Friday.

KRS dam is inching towards its full reservoir level, thanks to rain in its catchment in Kodagu. Inflow is expected to go further up, 10,000 cusec water was discharged downstream on Saturday.

Several bridges across the tributaries of River Krishna in Nippani and Chikkodi taluks in Belagavi have submerged with copious inflows into rivers from Maharashtra.