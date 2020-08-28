Rajeev is new chief of Mysuru Urban Development Authority

H V Rajeev is the new chief of MUDA

The state government has nominated BJP leader H V Rajeev, also president of District Cooperative Union,  as Chairman to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), for the next three years. Rajeev has served the BJP in various capacities, including general secretary of Mysuru city unit. He was also director and vice-president of the Federation of Karnataka State Cooperatives.

In October 2014, Rajeev set up Rajeev Sneha Balaga and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign. Rajeev, a confidant of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, had contested from Krishnaraja Assembly segment on Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) ticket in 2013 Assembly election, when Yediyurappa was heading the party. The state government had not nominated the chairman until now. Ex-Zilla Panchayat member H N Vijaykumar of JD(S) was serving as MUDA chairman during the earlier JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

