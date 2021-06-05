Ready to quit if Mysuru will be Covid-free with my resignation: Somashekar

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, on Saturday offered to tender his resignation if Mysuru will be Covid-free with his act.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “If there are any lapses in my administration, I will accept suggestions for Covid-19 management, for the welfare of Mysuru.”

The minister said that he is pained with the recent developments between IAS officers Shilpa Nag and Rohini Sindhuri. “I came to Mysuru with an intention to do good work. I have shared my pain with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The conflict between the officers is not a serial story. Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, who visited Mysuru on Friday, will submit a report to the CM. The CM will get information about the matter from his own sources. The serial would end soon,” Somashekar said.

He said, “No one should be under an illusion that Covid will be controlled by him alone. Covid can be controlled with the support of all 11 MLAs of the district, three MPs, public, and organisations. Particularly, doctors, nurses, Asha workers play a big role.”

Somashekar said, “Without taking the officials and people’s representatives into confidence, it is not possible to control Covid. 98% of door-to-door survey is done and ‘Vydyara Nadige Halligala Kadege’ has started.”

Somashekar took exception to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president R Dhruvanarayana demanding his resignation. “Let him understand his responsibility, first. In a video conference with the CM, the Congress party MLAs have appreciated the works taken up to control Covid,” he said.