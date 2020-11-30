Renovated Ranganatha temple at BR Hills to open in March

The renovation work of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple in Yalandur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, has reached the final stages. If all goes as per the plan, the devotees may have the darshan of the deity from March 2021.

The temple was closed in 2016, to take up the renovation works. A blue print has been submitted to the district administration, seeking approval. The works inside the temple, like wiring and flooring is pending and is expected to be completed by the end of December.

The works are under progress since four years and it came to a halt due to the Covid crisis. Now, the works have resumed and the painting is expected to be completed in January.

Tahsildar B K Sudarshan said that he has been conducting periodical inspections and giving information to the deputy commissioner. "The artisans are involved in the final stages of work. There is a plan to inaugurate the temple during 'Uttarayana Punyakala'," he added.

Astrologers, under the guidance of priest Nagaraja Bhat, visited the spot and identified auspicious dates for conducting the rituals and reopening the temple. Thus, five days have been referred from March 24 to 28, said temple Executive Officer Y N Mohan Kumar.

An additional fund of Rs 1 crore was released for the temple. MLA N Mahesh and the then Minister Sa Ra Mahesh had directed the officials to prepare an action plan for constructing steps and for road works. But, due to Covid, the works could not be completed and the funds lapsed. The temple authorities seek more funds to complete the works now.

MLA Mahesh said, "The Dodda jatra of the temple is on April 26, 2021. The art work of the temple doors and windows are done in Mysuru. The works related to floor, Dasoha bhavan and steps connecting Ratha Beedhi should be completed. As the funds got lapsed, I have written a letter to the Chief Minister, seeking additional funds. The temple would be inaugurated only after the works are 100% completed."