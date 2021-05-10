Retired deputy tahsildar shoots himself dead after testing positive for Covid-19

Retd dy tahsildar tests Covid +ve, shoots himself dead

DHNS
DHNS, Tarikere (Chikkamagaluru),
  • May 10 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 01:12 ist
A retired deputy tahsildar, who'd tested positive for Covid-19, allegedly shot himself dead inside his car at his Belenahalli plantation near here on Monday.  

The deceased has been identified as Somlanaik.

In the death note, he had stated that he was responsible for spreading Covid-19 among his family members and that he cannot see anything happening to his family members. Hence decided to end his life.

Somlanaik is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Karnataka
Chikkamagaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus

