RoadChallenge trends on social media to draw attention of Union Minister Gadkari on state of roads

With various challenges on social media, district Youth Congress President Mithun Rai has initiated #RoadChallenge, to bring the issue of unforgiving road condition in Dakshina Kannada to the notice of concerned authorities and also Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The hashtag has gone viral on social media. Dakshina Kannada shares its border with Kasargod, Hassan and other districts. The district is known for its port and commercial activities. However, the roads that connect the district are crying for attention, said netizens who have supported the trend.

Using the #RoadChallenge hashtag, many have shared and commented by uploading photos on the condition of the roads.

Mithun Rai had posted the photographs of Hassan-Bengaluru National Highway and Bengaluru-Mangaluru road. Many have urged authorities to repair damaged roads at the earliest.

Massive potholes on NH 75 that connects the port city to state capital Bengaluru, and NH 169 between Mangaluru and Solapur have developed potholes on various stretches. These potholes not only inconvenienced motorists but also add to their financial burden. Vehicle owners have to spend more on maintenance of vehicles that get damaged more often. Motorists are facing a tough time on the stretch from B C Road to Mani, Gundya, Kulashekar and Vamanjoor and other areas in the district.