RTC workers on strike, passengers in Belagavi look for alternatives

As employees of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) in Karnataka's Belagavi district launched an indefinite strike, students and office-goers were forced to use autos and other modes of transport to reach their destinations.
Bus platforms wore deserted looks with some passengers, who were unaware of the strike, seen waiting for a mode of transport.
What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?
60 years since: Facts about Gagarin's space journey
Russia's technological inventions through the years
Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for RR?
On brink of extinction but saved in the nick of time
DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise
Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes
'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'
Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down
Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands