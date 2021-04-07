RTC workers on strike, passengers look for alternatives

RTC workers on strike, passengers in Belagavi look for alternatives

Bus platforms wore deserted looks

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  Apr 07 2021, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 11:56 ist
Central Bus Stand, Belagavi, wearing deserted look due to strike of RTC employees on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo/Ekanath Agasimani

As employees of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) in Karnataka's Belagavi district launched an indefinite strike, students and office-goers were forced to use autos and other modes of transport to reach their destinations.

Bus platforms wore deserted looks with some passengers, who were unaware of the strike, seen waiting for a mode of transport.

Belagavi
Karnataka
bus strike

