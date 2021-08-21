Sa Ra Mahesh continues to slam Rohini Sindhuri

Sa Ra Mahesh continues to slam Rohini Sindhuri

I had demanded suspension of the officer but the government transferred her, he said

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 21 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 14:27 ist
Sa Ra Mahesh file photo. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh continued to fire salvo at IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri, who is also former deputy Commissioner of Mysuru. 

Mahesh said he had demanded suspension of the officer over alleged misuse of power by constructing swimming pool at DC's offical residence, which is also a heritage structure.

Mahesh also said Sindhuri had appointed a private advocate to argue for MUDA and had paid an amount of Rs 24 lakh to the advocate. "I will raise the issue in the Assembly session. I had demanded suspension of the officer but the government transferred her," he said.

Mahesh added that BJP ministers and MP supported her in the beginning but they "understood" her and thus, transferred her.

 

Mysuru
Karnataka
Sa Ra Mahesh
BJP
Rohini Sindhuri

