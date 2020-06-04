Safaris, treks, jungle resorts can reopen on June 8

Bharath Joshi
  • Jun 04 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 23:04 ist

In a respite for nature and wildlife enthusiasts, Karnataka on Thursday clarified that safaris, trekking and jungle resorts will be allowed from June 8 in forest areas that fall outside Covid-19 containment zones. 

The clarification was issued by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority member-secretary T K Anil Kumar in response to queries by several organisations that offer hospitality services in the wildlife space. 

“Noting that the Ministry of Home Affairs, in its guidelines, has permitted hospitality services to resume from June 8, it is clarified that Jungle Lodges & Resorts and other similar hospitality services offered by private organisations, along with other related activities will be permitted from June 8, including safaris, trekking etc by adhering to social distancing, hygiene and all measures and national directives issued by the Health & Family Welfare department,” the clarification stated.

 

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka

