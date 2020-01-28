Sangli flood: Maharashtra DCM asks Karnataka for bridge review

The Maharashtra government has written to its Karnataka counterpart to review the design of a bridge near Almatti Dam there which could be the possible cause of flooding in Sangli district, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said here on Tuesday.

Almatti Dam, also known as Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir, is built across Krishna River in undivided Vijayapura district. It is a little over 200 km from Sangli.

A team had been sent to study floods in Sangli and it found that the technical error in the construction of this bridge in Karnataka was one of the reasons for the situation, Pawar said at a press conference here.

"We have written to the Karnataka government to review the design of this bridge," he informed.

Sangli had faced severe floods in August last year, leading to the evacuation of over 50,000 people.