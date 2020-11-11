Sea erosion intensifies at Dombe in Udupi

Sea erosion has intensified near Dombe Jattigeshwara Temple in Paduvari village in Udupi district.
Huge waves lashing the shore have already uprooted several coconut and other trees.
A 40-year-old tank which was used for storing fish, has been washed away in the fury of waves. Now, the waves have begun lashing at the buildings belonging to fishermen.
Local residents have urged district administration to come up with a permanent measure to check sea erosion.
Tahsildar Basappa P Poojar and others visited the spot.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier
The logistical challenges of Covid-19 vaccines
DH Toon | Bihar Polls: 'Count me in in any job schemes'
DH Deciphers | What is the significance of SCO summit?
The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic
Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop