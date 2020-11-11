Sea erosion intensifies at Dombe in Udupi

Sea erosion intensifies at Dombe in Udupi

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2020, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 09:58 ist
A view of the sea erosion at Dombe in Paduvari of Baindoor. Credit: DH Photo

Sea erosion has intensified near Dombe Jattigeshwara Temple in Paduvari village in Udupi district.

Huge waves lashing the shore have already uprooted several coconut and other trees.

A 40-year-old tank which was used for storing fish, has been washed away in the fury of waves. Now, the waves have begun lashing at the buildings belonging to fishermen.

Local residents have urged district administration to come up with a permanent measure to check sea erosion.

Tahsildar Basappa P Poojar and others visited the spot.

Udupi
Sea Erosion
Sea
Karnataka

