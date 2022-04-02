Seven Bajrang Dal workers held over halal meat row in Bhadravati

Police, on Friday, nabbed seven workers of Bajrang Dal on charges of asking people not to buy halal meat and assaulting a man in front of meat shops run by Muslims. Later, they were out on bail.
A group of Bajrang Dal workers launched a campaign against halal meat on March 30 near a hotel on BH road in the town asking people not to consume halal meat. This had led to verbal duel between the workers and the shop vendor. Following a complaint by a vendor, police nabbed them.
Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said,a case had been registered against Vadivelu, Sawai, Venkatesh, Gundappa, Srikanth, Sanju, Manju. He also made it clear that there was no attack.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap
Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty
‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations
10 decor must-haves for your living space
'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival
First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital