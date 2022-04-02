Seven Bajrang Dal workers held over halal meat row in Bhadravati

7 Dal workers held over halal meat row in Bhadravati

Police, on Friday, nabbed seven workers of Bajrang Dal on charges of asking people not to buy halal meat and assaulting a man in front of meat shops run by Muslims. Later, they were out on bail.

 A group of Bajrang Dal workers launched a campaign against halal meat on March 30 near a hotel on BH road in the town asking people not to consume halal meat. This had led to verbal duel between the workers and the shop vendor. Following a complaint by a vendor, police nabbed them. 

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said,a case had been registered against Vadivelu, Sawai, Venkatesh, Gundappa, Srikanth, Sanju, Manju. He also made it clear that there was no attack. 

