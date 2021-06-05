Shilpa Nag is an efficient IAS officer: KS Eshwarappa

District in-charge minister KS Eshwarappa stated that Shilpa Nag is an efficient IAS officer and he does not much about Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Eshwarappa who is also the minister of Rural Development & Panchayat Department said, "Shilpa Nag had worked in Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department earlier. She had been to Kerala to study the panchayat system. I had seen her work. But I don't know about Rohini. "