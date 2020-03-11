Shivamogga: 68-year-old shows symptoms of fever, admitted to hospital

A 68-year-old woman from Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district with symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness has been admitted to an isolation ward at KMC in Manipal.

The patient had travelled to Saudi in the last week of February and was treated for fever cough and breathlessness at Saudi Arabia. After recovery, she had travelled back to Bengaluru, where she was screened at the airport.

Later, she reached Shivamogga where she was treated at Nanjappa Hospital for symptoms of fever, cough.

As she has symptoms of coronavirus, she is quarantined and is under observation. The samples will have been sent to Bengaluru and the result is awaited.