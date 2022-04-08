Shivamogga cops book KSE, BJP corporator for 'hate speech'

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP corporator S N Channabasappa have been booked on the charge of making provocative statements to “fuel hatred” between two religions after Bajrang Dal worker Harsha’s murder in Shivamogga on February 20.

Based on the directions by the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru, the Doddapete police on Friday registered cases under the IPC sections 153 A

(promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence); 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs); 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace); 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

Peace Organisation Committee secretary Riyaz Ahmed had moved the court as Shivamogga police reportedly refused to book Eshwarappa.

The police clarified that they would not arrest the two. However, they should appear before the court for the hearing. The police would submit a report after the investigation within 15 days.

