Shivamogga stabbing suspect shot at by police after attacking Constable

Aslam is accused of being involved in a stabbing incident, along with 3 others, that took place last week

  • Nov 05 2022, 12:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In an act of self defence, the Shivamogga police shot at a suspect, accused in a stabbing case, after he tried to escape after attacking a police Constable at the newly developed residential layout on Purle road on the outskirts of the city on Saturday morning.

The police, acting on tip-off, led by police sub-inspector Prashanth, rushed to the newly developed residential layout to nab the suspect Aslam, where he was hiding. A scuffle broke out between the two sides and Aslam tried to escape after attacking a police Constable with his knife. The Inspector then fired a bullet on his right leg.

Both, Aslam and the Constable, were taken to the hospital.

Police had nabbed Asif, a native of Sagar, in connection with a stabbing incident in which a 45-year-old man, Ashok Prabhu, was injured in the city last week. They were on the lookout for Aslam, who is the second suspect in the case.  Prabhu was reportedly attacked by four persons.

