Shortage of civic workers affects waste management in Hassan

Shortage of pourakarmikas has not only affected solid waste management of Hassan city, but also the health of civic workers, who have been burdened with additional work.

Due to shortage, they have been working without weekly holidays, incentives or other benefits of facilities. There is a shortage of 80 workers, approximately. Though the workers are trying to keep the city clean, it is not possible for them to clear the vacant sites and other places, where the residents dump garbage, if the door-to-door collection is delayed.

There are 80 permanent workers in Hassan City Municipal Council (CMC), 105 workers on direct contract and 20 outsourced. Besides, there are 35 garbage auto drivers.

As the CMC does not have the power for direct recruitment of workers, it is managing the work with available workforce.

A civic worker said that around 20 workers were infected with Covid-19 and were cured after treatment. "The remaining civic workers had to face the burden, during their absence. The administration should provide special facilities for the civic workers, who work hard to keep the city clean. Though many have been working for the CMC, for more than 10 years, they have not been regularised," he complained.

Parashuram, supervisor of the contract workers, said, "All measures are being taken to keep the city clean, with available pourakarmikas. The residents too dump garbage at public places, which adds to the burden of the workers. Those disposing garbage at public places should be penalised."

CMC Commissioner Krishnamurthy said, "As per the government order, 50% of the appointments should be permanent and the remaining 50% on contract basis, under reservation. Most of the workers belong to SC/ST communities and many of them have been regularised."

"Covid affected civic workers were provided treatment at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and all have recovered. They are subject to test every month on the CMC premises," he added.