Soldier found carrying live AK-47 round at Belagavi airport; handed over to Army

A soldier was found carrying a live round of AK-47 and one Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) fired empty case at the airport in Belagavi and was handed over to the Army, officials said.

The soldier, a Naik Subedar, was handed over to the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) station headquarters in the district for further inquiry and action.

According to officials, the live round and empty case were found with the soldier during frisking by Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel at Sambra airport in Belagavi on Saturday.

The soldier was on his way to Jammu and Kashmir to report for duty after completing leave in his native village in the district.

In a letter to MLIRC station headquarters, Marihal Police Station Inspector under whose jurisdiction the airport is located said he was producing befor them, the soldier, along with one AK-47 live round and one INSAS fired empty case. ..."this is for kind information and further action," it said.