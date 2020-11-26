Sriramulu promises efforts for welfare of tribal communities

Sriramulu promises efforts for welfare of tribals

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 26 2020, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 22:27 ist
Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu releases a book during the workshop, jointly organised by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Scheduled Tribes Welfare department and Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute in Mysuru on Thursday. KSRTI Director T T Basavanagouda, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar, MLA L Nagendra and ZP president Parimala Shyam are seen. Credit: DH.

Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said that he will make sincere efforts to develop the tribal communities in the state.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on ‘Preparation of primaries in the languages of the Koraga and Soliga Tribal Communities’, jointly organised by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Scheduled Tribes Welfare department and Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute, here.

Sriramulu said, "All the schemes implemented by the state as well as the Union governments should reach the real beneficiaries. Many tribal hamlets are deprived of infrastructure and there is a need to strengthen the community economically and educationally."

KSTRI Director T T Basavanagouda said, "The institute is preparing textual materials in tribal languages to encourage tribal students to pursue education. The population of some tribal communities are declining and the institute wants to document their lifestyle. It also aims to prepare programmes for the development of the tribal communities."

