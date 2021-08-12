SSLC board gets unusually high no. of requests to reject results

Post-results, some SSLC students are now demanding that they be given the option to reject the results and reappear for the examinations scheduled to be held in September.

Several students are approaching the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) seeking a provision to reject the results and reappear for the exams for better or improved scores. The board is getting at least five to six calls a day in this regard.

This year, considering that all examinees were declared pass, the Board has cancelled the option to reject the results.

Options for revaluation, availing photocopies of answer scripts and retotalling have been cancelled. But students feel this is an injustice to those who really want to improve their scores.

“I had secured 72 per cent, but I am confident of scoring more if I take the exams again,” said one of the students.

“I am not satisfied with the marks awarded to me. I want to reject the results and write the exams again. It is the duty of the department concerned to listen to our grievances,” said Abhijith, a student.

The Board says that this year, answer scripts were evaluated digitally and so, there is no room for human error. Hence, there is no option for revaluation and taking photocopies of answer scripts.

“All these years, when we have provided the opportunity to reject the results and reappear for the exams, only 10 to 15 students would make use of it. This year, since all students are declared pass, there is no question of rejecting the results,” said a KSEEB official.

According to Board officials, normally students who have secured above 70 per cent used to reject the results.

“This year, we are getting calls from students who have scored below 50 per cent in the exams,” the official said.

Data shows that 1,13,610 candidates scored between 35 per cent to 59 per cent this year.

All these years, there was also an option for students to retain the earlier score or to go with the new marks secured, after reappearing for the exams.

“We are getting requests from students to reject the results and reappear for the exams to be conducted in September third week. We will discuss the same with higher officials and decide,” said a senior official from the KSEEB.