Start Kalasa Banduri work after notification: Centre

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said Karnataka could start work on the Kalasa Banduri Nala project after the gazette notification of the final award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal and after getting necessary forest and wildlife permissions.

In a letter to state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the minister said, "The Government of India has not kept in abeyance the EIA (Environment Impact Assessment) notification 2006 and has also not kept in abeyance the rule which clarifies that drinking water projects do not require EC (environment clearance).

Earlier, Bommai had written a letter to the minister, requesting him not to put on hold the green clearances given to the Kalasa Bhanduri Nala drinking water scheme of the Mahadayi project.

Bommai also urged Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to notify the final award of the Tribunal.