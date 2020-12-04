State executive to discuss agenda tabled by state president: Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the state executive to be held on Saturday would discuss the agenda tabled by BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Eshwarappa told reporters here on Friday that the state executive has been aimed at strengthening the party at the root and win about 80 per cent seats in the Gram Panchayat elections.

Discussion on cabinet expansion or reshuffle and candidates for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency and Maski and Basavkalyan assembly constituencies will not be held, he said.

He said that violence in Shivamogga was a conspiracy of those supporting cow slaughter and activists stopping the acts were threatened.

Eshwarappa said there was no need to give a reply to statements made by Congress leader Siddaramaiah. None in Congress takes his statements and there was no need for me to reply to them.