Student thrashed by teacher in Shikaripur 

Student thrashed by teacher in Shikaripur 

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, Shikaripur ,
  • Oct 20 2022, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 01:32 ist

In an unfortunate incident, a girl student at a government school was reportedly thrashed by her teacher at Haraguvalli village in the taluk on Wednesday. 

According to sources, Roopa studying in class 5th was thrashed by the teacher HD Mashukeshava. Later, her parents took her to the hospital for treatment.

Rural police have not yet registered a case. 
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Shikaripur
shivamogga

What's Brewing

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

 