Student thrashed by teacher in Shikaripur 

In an unfortunate incident, a girl student at a government school was reportedly thrashed by her teacher at Haraguvalli village in the taluk on Wednesday.
According to sources, Roopa studying in class 5th was thrashed by the teacher HD Mashukeshava. Later, her parents took her to the hospital for treatment.
Rural police have not yet registered a case.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube