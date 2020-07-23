Students of Jnanodaya PU College excel

The students of Jnanodaya PU College, Saraswathipuram in the city, have excelled in PU exams, with 93% results. While 39 students have passed with distinction marks, 89 have secured first class marks and 19 have got second class marks. The students, who have secured above 95% are: M B Udaya Ravi (97.3%), K S Deepa Lakshmi (96.7%), Rachana D Kashyap (96.5%), R Rakshitha (96.5%), Aryan Nidhi Shivam (95.8%), S Pavananandana (95.7%) and M N Abhishek (95.5%)