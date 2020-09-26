Teacher pleads for mercy killing, citing lack of pension

A retired school teacher in the city has written a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking permission for death through mercy killing as he is literally struggling to lead his life in the absence of pension.

M Shivanna, served as physical education teacher in Ramakrishna un-aided high school at Murugharajendranagar in the city, without taking salary for 17 years. Later, the school received grant-in-aid from the government in 2010 and he received salary from the government for about ten years. He retired in 2020 but received no pension benefits.

In the letter, he said he is unable to lead his life due to the absence of pension. He appealed to the government to provide either the pension of permission for death through mercy killing.