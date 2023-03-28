Tension during VHP rally in Belur as youth raises slogan in support of Pakistan

Tension prevailed for a while in Hassan district's Belur during a procession taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) against reciting Quran during Sri Channakeshava Jatra Mahotsava on Tuesday. It is said that a youth allegedly raised slogans praising Pakistan during the rally, resulting in a commotion. However, police took the youth into custody.

However, VHP members staged a dharna on the road during the protest. Tahsildar and police officials visited the spot and explained that the youth had been arrested. They also convinced protesters assuring that they will not allow for any untoward incident.

Later, protesters continued their protest march till the Channakeshava temple and submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar.