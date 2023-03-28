Tension during VHP rally in Belur as youth raises slogan in support of Pakistan

Tension prevailed for a while in Hassan district's Belur during a procession taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) against reciting Quran during Sri Channakeshava Jatra Mahotsava on Tuesday. It is said that a youth allegedly raised slogans praising Pakistan during the rally, resulting in a commotion. However, police took the youth into custody.
However, VHP members staged a dharna on the road during the protest. Tahsildar and police officials visited the spot and explained that the youth had been arrested. They also convinced protesters assuring that they will not allow for any untoward incident.
Later, protesters continued their protest march till the Channakeshava temple and submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality
From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way
UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight
Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs
Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty
DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'
Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon
1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies