Three dead after car hits lorry near toll gate in Chitradurga

Three persons have reportedly died on the spot when the speeding car rammed into the tanker lorry near the toll gate at Guyilalu in Hiriyur taluk on Thursday.

According to police, Ramesh (55), Vishwanath (65) and Seema (45) from Belagavi died on spot after the car coming from Chitradurga in which they were travelling rammed into the lorry.

The CCTV footage shows the speeding car ramming into the lorry when it was about to move from the toll gate after paying the fee. It is still not clear whether the car driver lost the balance or tried to avoid the toll gate. Aimangala police has registered a case.

