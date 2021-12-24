Three die in bike accident in Davangere

Three persons died in a head-on-collision between two bikes at Takkanahalli in Honnali taluk of Davangere district on Thursday night.
Maheshappa (50), his son Sanju (19) of Kotehal village, Channagiri taluk and Prashanth of Didaguru Haralahalli are the deceased.
Another person, Anand sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at District McGann General Teaching Hospital in Shivamogga city.
Honnali police registered a case in this regard.
