Three die in bike accident in Davangere

Three die in bike accident in Davangere

Another person sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere,
  • Dec 24 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 14:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Three persons died in a head-on-collision between two bikes at Takkanahalli in Honnali taluk of Davangere district on Thursday night.

Maheshappa (50), his son Sanju (19) of Kotehal village, Channagiri taluk and Prashanth of Didaguru Haralahalli are the deceased. 

Another person, Anand sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at District McGann General Teaching Hospital in Shivamogga city. 

Honnali police registered a case in this regard. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Davangere
Accident
Death

Related videos

What's Brewing

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

What is Anil Kapoor's success formula?

What is Anil Kapoor's success formula?

Young Iraqi film students tell their stories from Mosul

Young Iraqi film students tell their stories from Mosul

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

 