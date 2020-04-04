Three more test positive for coronavirus in Mangaluru

Three persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Mangaluru. With this, total tally in Dakshina Kannada district has risen to 12, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

A 43-year-old man from Thumbe in Bantwal had travelled to Delhi on March 10 and returned on March 22. The road leading to Thumbe has been blocked to prevent the entry of outsiders into the village. The villagers have been asked to remain quarantined at home. The police have made the announcement on the same using public addressing system.

A 52-year old man from Thokkottu went to Mumbai on February 6 and later travelled to Delhi and returned to Mangaluru on March 20.

A woman from Udupi district had arrived from Dubai to Mangalore International Airport on March 21 and was admitted for medical observation at hospital in Mangaluru. All the 32 people who had contact with the infected patient from Udupi have completed 14 days of home quarantine period. “We will monitor their health for the next 14 days, said Udupi DHO Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda.

Sindhu B Rupesh said 4629 people are under home quarantine in Dakshina Kannada. A total of 1057 have completed 28 days of the quarantine period. 28 samples have been sent for testing from the district, on Saturday. Five are under observation.