Three of a family die under mysterious circumstances in Chitradurga

Three of a family reportedly died under mysterious circumstances near Bharamasagar in the taluk on Monday night. The condition of two other members of the family is said to be critical.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Thippa Naik (45), Gundi Bai (80), Sudha Bai (40). Rahul (19) and Ramya (16) are battling for life in the hospital. It is suspected that they might have consumed poison to end their lives.

All members of the family had slept around 10 pm after having dinner together. They complained of vomiting around 11.30 pm. They were taken to the district general hospital in Chitradurga after being given first aid at Bharamasagar Hospital. Gundi Bai and Sudha Bai died on their way to the hospital while Thippa Naik died in the hospital in Davanagere.

The exact reason for taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Additional Superintendent of Police Mahaninga Nandagavi DySP Panduranga visited the spot.