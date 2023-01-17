Tiger captured in Maldare

The forest department captured a 12-year-old male tiger suffering from illness at Asthana in Maldare on Tuesday.
The captured tiger has been sent to Sri Chamarajendra Zoo in Mysuru for further treatment.
With the help of tamed elephants Prashantha, Sugreeva, Sri Rama, Harsha, Vikra and Ishwara, the officials carried out an operation to capture the tiger.
Veterinary doctors Dr Ramesh and Deputy RFO Kannanda Ranjan tranquilised the tiger.
After getting the shot, the animal ran for a while and collapsed. Later, it was captured using a net.
There were injuries on its mouth and leg. As it failed to get food, it suffered tiredness.
Wildlife Division veterinarians Dr Chittiappa and Dr Ramesh administered treatment to the captured tiger.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Apple rolls out faster M2 chips, powerful laptops
Angered by scolding & beatings, boy shoots mother dead
In a first, Taiwan women to get into reservist training
Heat, rain cause delays, call offs at Australian Open
'Hockey Village' set for transition to artificial turf
The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama