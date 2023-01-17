Tiger captured in Maldare

The forest department captured a 12-year-old male tiger suffering from illness at Asthana in Maldare on Tuesday.

The captured tiger has been sent to Sri Chamarajendra Zoo in Mysuru for further treatment.

With the help of tamed elephants Prashantha, Sugreeva, Sri Rama, Harsha, Vikra and Ishwara, the officials carried out an operation to capture the tiger.

Veterinary doctors Dr Ramesh and Deputy RFO Kannanda Ranjan tranquilised the tiger.

After getting the shot, the animal ran for a while and collapsed. Later, it was captured using a net.

There were injuries on its mouth and leg. As it failed to get food, it suffered tiredness.

Wildlife Division veterinarians Dr Chittiappa and Dr Ramesh administered treatment to the captured tiger.