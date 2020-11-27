Traffic jam on Bandipur route as bus gets stuck midway

Traffic jam was reported on Ooty-Mysuru highway, passing through Bandipur Tiger Reserve, as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Airavat bus stopped midway, at Melukamanahalli checkpost, on Friday early morning.

The bus was bound for Ooty from Bengaluru. The iron bar that was used to open and close the gate at the checkpost got snapped after a lorry ran over it two days ago.

The bus could not move as the bar got stuck below. This caused heavy traffic jam on the route for more than an hour.

Movement of vehicles is banned between 9 pm and 6 am on the route. As the bus stuck midway, the vehicles were stranded for more than two kilometres.

However, highway patrol employees rushed to the spot, lifted the bus with a crane to remove the rod and cleared the traffic.