Traffic jam on Bandipur route as bus gets stuck midway

Traffic jam on Bandipur route as bus gets stuck midway

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Nov 27 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 22:32 ist
The bus that got stuck at Melukamanahalli checkpost on Bandipur route, on Friday. DH PHOTO

Traffic jam was reported on Ooty-Mysuru highway, passing through Bandipur Tiger Reserve, as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Airavat bus stopped midway, at Melukamanahalli checkpost, on Friday early morning.

The bus was bound for Ooty from Bengaluru. The iron bar that was used to open and close the gate at the checkpost got snapped after a lorry ran over it two days ago.

The bus could not move as the bar got stuck below. This caused heavy traffic jam on the route for more than an hour.

Movement of vehicles is banned between 9 pm and 6 am on the route. As the bus stuck midway, the vehicles were stranded for more than two kilometres.

However, highway patrol employees rushed to the spot, lifted the bus with a crane to remove the rod and cleared the traffic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Traffic jam
Ooty-Mysuru highway
bandipur tiger reserve

What's Brewing

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

 