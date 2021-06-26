Transport Department has suffered Rs 4k crore loss: Laxman Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said that Transport Department has suffered losses of over Rs 4,000 crore since March last year.

He told reporters here that after the Covid-19 first wave, KSRTC staff went on a strike and by the time it ended, the second struck. Despite such a huge loss, full salary has been given to the department employees. The department has received Rs 2,600 crore to meet the financial demands, he added.

Savadi said 50% of commuters are allowed in buses now. The revenue generated thus will not even meet the demands of fuel and salaries. Still, they have to get funds from the government to pay salary and it is unavoidable, he said.

On employee unions warning about going on another strike after July 5, he said the union leaders have assured him that they will not go on a strike during these difficult times.