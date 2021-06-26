Transport Dept has suffered Rs 4k crore loss: Savadi

Transport Department has suffered Rs 4k crore loss: Laxman Savadi

Savadi said 50% of commuters are allowed in buses now

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 26 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 00:31 ist
Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said that Transport Department has suffered losses of over Rs 4,000 crore since March last year.

He told reporters here that after the Covid-19 first wave, KSRTC staff went on a strike and by the time it ended, the second struck. Despite such a huge loss, full salary has been given to the department employees. The department has received Rs 2,600 crore to meet the financial demands, he added.

Savadi said 50% of commuters are allowed in buses now. The revenue generated thus will not even meet the demands of fuel and salaries. Still, they have to get funds from the government to pay salary and it is unavoidable, he said.

On employee unions warning about going on another strike after July 5, he said the union leaders have assured him that they will not go on a strike during these difficult times.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Laxman Savadi
transport department
KSRTC bus

Related videos

What's Brewing

All Aboard! 1st cruise ship since pandemic to set sail

All Aboard! 1st cruise ship since pandemic to set sail

Coronavirus may have existed over 20,000 years ago!

Coronavirus may have existed over 20,000 years ago!

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

This discovery may add species to human family tree

This discovery may add species to human family tree

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

 