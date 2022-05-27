Two arrested for murder of Dalit youth over interfaith relationship

The police arrested on Wednesday two persons in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old Dalit youth in Wadi town earlier this week. The victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, was said to have been killed over his alleged relationship with a girl from a different faith.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant revealed that the arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Shahabuddin, the girl’s elder brother and a resident of Wadi town’s Marata Galli, and his friend Nawaz.

According to the police, the victim and Shahabuddin’s sisters had been friends for six years. A year ago, Shahabuddin had assaulted Vijay to threaten him to stay away from the former’s sister. However, Vijay and the girl continued to chat on their mobile phones and meeting each other.

According to sources, Vijay and the girl were in love. Vijay’s friend was also witness to the murder, Pant said. The police said that Shahabuddin confessed to have murdered Vijay in a fit of rage when he came upon his sister and the victim sitting together.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a complaint was registered against the arrested under Section 302/34 and the Atrocities Act. Former Minister and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge visited the victim’s mother to offer condolences and consolation.