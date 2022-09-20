Two suspected IS-linked terrorists arrested in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Police arrested two suspected terrorists in Shivamogga, Karnataka on Tuesday.

The gang members were in possession of explosives and planned to carry out blasts across the state, the police alleged. The police registered a case on its own against Shariq, Maazi and Syed Yasin who hail from Shivamogga under various sections of the IPC and under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

According to the police FIR, the gang members were planning to advance the cause of IS that was detrimental to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India. The suspects were remanded in police custody till September 29.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said "the trio had links with IS."

"Intense probe is going on about their activities. They are from Shivamogga and Tirthahalli with links to Mangaluru," he told reporters here on Tuesday.

Police sources claimed the arrested persons had undergone terror training including carrying out blasts. "The kingpin Yasin has been arrested and is being interrogated closely. Yasin is an electrical engineer," a source said.

"They were found to be acting under the influence of a terror organisation," Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH. They were accused of plotting conspiracy to commit a terror act and following the agenda of a terror organisation.

(With PTI inputs)