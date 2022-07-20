B Report in contractor Santosh Patil death case filed

Udupi police file B Report in contractor Santosh Patil death case

Patil, a civil works contractor, died by suicide in April at the Shambhavi hotel

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 20 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 21:37 ist

A B summary report was filed by the city police in an abetment of suicide case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader K S Eshwarappa. The case is of the death of a contractor and the B summary report was filed with the special court for public representatives in Bengaluru.

According to police superintendent Vishnuvardhan, the investigating officer filed the B report in the court, citing a lack of evidence against the allegations made against the former minister in connection with the death of contractor Santhosh Patil.

Patil, a civil works contractor, died by suicide in April at the Shambhavi hotel here. He had accused Eshwarappa, who was the then rural development and panchayat raj minister, of demanding a 40 per cent commission. Patil had even written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

The contractor was found dead in the hotel's rest room in the wee hours of April 12. The police suspected he had taken his own life a few days before his body was discovered.

He had sent a suicide note to several members of the media via WhatsApp. He had also mentioned the former minister's name in his suicide note.

Karnataka
Udupi
Santosh Patil
Police

