Unlock 1.0: Karnataka's Kateel temple starts e-ticket for darshan

Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple in the Dakshina Kannada district opened its door for the devotees after issuing e-tickets on Sunday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Kateel Temple, considered an integral part of the temple tourism itinerary and situated on the banks of River Nandini, has taken a cue on the lines of a special darshan module of Sri Venkateswara Temple at Tirupati for the darshan of the deity.

The e-ticket can be availed from the temple website.

The software permits devotees to come to the temple at a specified time for darshan. Every 15 minutes, 60 devotees are allowed inside the temple from 7.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

On day one of reopening of the temple, 2,500 devotees had visited the temple. The e-ticket is mandatory for those coming from outside the district. When the number of devotees visiting the temple increases in the coming days, the e-ticket will be mandatory to have darshana, said the temple management committee.

Thermal screening and use of sanitisers have been made mandatory for the devotees.The temple offers only darshana for the devotees. No sevas are allowed as per the guidelines of the government.