Upset over parents' scolding for playing video games, boy ends life

Upset over parents' scolding for playing games on his smartphone, a 15-year-old boy ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Brahmapur layout in the wee hours of Friday.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Rahul Sharanappa Sollapur. He was to take admission to the tenth standard in the current academic year. The boy was addicted to video games for the past few months and was spending most of his day's time playing games. His parents had advised him to stay away from the video games.

Unmindful of their advise, the boy continued playing games. The parents reprimanded him for being addicted to video games. Upset over it, he ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan at his home around 2 am. The incident came to light in the morning. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Raghavendra Nagar Police station.