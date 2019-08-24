Varsities told to participate in 'Fit India Movement'

Universities and higher education institutions across the country have been asked to take part in ‘Fit India Movement’, scheduled to be conducted on

August 29.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher education institutions to make necessary arrangements to view the launch of Fit India Movement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on that day and also to take the fitness pledge.

It has also asked the higher education institutions and universities to make their students and staff take a pledge to walk 10,000 steps per day and organise fitness events and make small videos and upload on the University Activity Monitoring Portal.

The University Grants Commission is also developing a dedicated portal for Fit India Movement and vice-chancellors and principals of the colleges are asked to upload the activities organised at their campuses on the portal.

The details of the portal will be communicated to universities and higher education institutions soon.