VTU gives additional chance to students who miss 1st sem exams

Relieving the stress among engineering students over attending offline exams for the first semester in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) on Wednesday announced that students will be given another chance to appear for the exams and they will still be considered freshers.

Fearing infection, several students had raised concerns over attending offline exams and demanded online examination.

But the government had rejected the request. However, on Wednesday, VTU announced that the students who miss out on the exams now can appear for the exams during the second semester exam.

“Due to the unavoidable circumstances of prevailing Covid pandemic, if any student misses the examinations in the first semester, they will be allowed to join the second semester and will be permitted to take the missed examinations during the second semester exams conducted next and it will be considered as first attempt of the students,” said a statement from VTU. However, this exemption will be provided only for BE regular students.

The university said that for the examination of two subjects completed already, the attendance of students was around 98%.

“Any further delay in completing examinations will harm the academic schedule and future career of the students as there is already a four-month delay currently. Hence, the students are informed to take the examinations with all seriousness and adhere to all the precautions and SOPs circulated by the university,” the statement said.

Further, the affiliated colleges have been directed to make separate arrangements for students who are found symptomatic for Covid.

“It is clarified that this exemption applies only in case of Covid-related issues,” clarified a senior official of VTU.