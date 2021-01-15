Wait ends, Covid-19 vaccination drive begins today

After two successful rounds of dry run, the district administration and the Health department are all set to launch the much-awaited vaccination drive for the Covid-19 from January 16, which has brought hope among thousands of people, across the country.

Around 20,500 vials of Covishield has already arrived in Mysuru, and have been stored at District Vaccine Stores. The district-level officers are on their toes checking the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the drive.

As soon as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the drive online, the vaccination process will begin in Mysuru, according to Covid-19 Nodal officer for Vaccination and Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr L Ravi. The consignment reached Mysuru at 11.30 pm on Wednesday (January 13).

In all, 34,864 people have registered their names, including 15,327 government health workers and 19,537 private. The vaccine 0.5 ml would be administered on the left shoulder of the person. The second dose will be given 28 days later.

The vaccination will be administered among health workers on Day One. In the first phase, vaccination will be given to registered health workers and as many as nine places have been identified for the purpose.

On Day One, vaccination will be administered to 860 persons. It will be administered as per the protocol issued by the Union government. The persons will be kept under observation for 30 minutes after vaccination.

Those who had registered their names in COWIN App have been sent the details related to the time and date to take the vaccination on their registered mobile phones. The staff members have been told to be present at their respective vaccination centres early, so as to begin the drive as soon as the PM launches the drive, Dr Ravi said.

The vaccination centres in district are Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road and JSS Hospital in Mysuru city, taluk hospitals in T Narasipur, H D Kote, Hunsur, K R Nagar, Nanjangud, Periyapatna.

In the first phase of vaccination drive, Mysuru has been allotted 20,500 vials, Hassan, 10,500, Mandya 8,000, Mandya and Chamarajanagar 4,000 vials.

The Health and Family Welfare departments too have geared up for the vaccination drive in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.

Chamarajanagar Health and Family Welfare Officer M C Ravi said, “In the first phase, 6,363 health professionals would be administered vaccine and 816 people would be administered initially. While the first batch has 4,000 vials, the remaining are expected in the second batch.

While 18,156 people have been registered for the vaccine in Hassan, a total of 10,500 doses have been dispatched in the first phase.

Mandya has received 8,000 vials and around 15,000 people have been registered for the vaccination in the first phase.