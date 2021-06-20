Warning issued as Kabini dam's water level rises

With copious rains in the Kabini catchment areas, the inflow into the dam was 13,052 cusec as on June 20. The outflow was 4,104 cusec. The inflow was 2,212 cusec and outflow 2,500 cusec on the corresponding day last year.

In a press release, Kabini dam's executive engineer C B Suresh Babu stated that more than 4,000 cusec is being let into the river. The forecast predicts heavy rain in the Kabini catchment area.

"There is a possibility of releasing more water into the river if the inflow increases in the coming days. The people living on the banks of the river downstream should take precautionary measures to protect their livestock and move to safer places," he said.