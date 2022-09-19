Wild jumbo strays into village, residents attack forester

A lone tusker strayed into Budanuru village near HD Kote town in the district, creating panic among the people and damaging several houses on Monday morning.

The irked residents attacked an employee of the forest department who rushed to their help and also damaged his rifle. The forest department has lodged a complaint at the town police station in connection with the incident.

The wild jumbo entered the village and ran amok in the morning. Panicked residents gathered in large numbers, made a huge noise and threw stones at the jumbo to drive it away, but in vain.

A video clip of the residents throwing stones at the tusker to chase it away went viral on social media.

Finally, the forest personnel were successful in driving the jumbo into the forest by bursting crackers.