Wild jumbo strays into village, residents attack forester

A video clip of the residents throwing stones at the tusker to chase it away went viral on social media

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 19 2022, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 23:07 ist
Wild jumbo runs amok at Budanuru village, in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

A lone tusker strayed into Budanuru village near HD Kote town in the district, creating panic among the people and damaging several houses on Monday morning. 

The irked residents attacked an employee of the forest department who rushed to their help and also damaged his rifle. The forest department has lodged a complaint at the town police station in connection with the incident.

The wild jumbo entered the village and ran amok in the morning. Panicked residents gathered in large numbers, made a huge noise and threw stones at the jumbo to drive it away, but in vain. 

Finally, the forest personnel were successful in driving the jumbo into the forest by bursting crackers. 

Finally, the forest personnel were successful in driving the jumbo into the forest by bursting crackers. 

elephant
Karnataka News
Mysuru
India News

