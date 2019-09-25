Will form expert team on jumbo camps, govt tells HC

Shivakumar Menasinakai
  • Sep 25 2019, 22:53pm ist
The government has informed the High Court that it will constitute an expert committee to investigate a series of deaths of elephants in the jumbo camps.

The court was hearing a PIL petition by advocate P N Amrutesh, on Wednesday.

The advocate for the government informed that veteran elephant experts Prof R Sukumar, Thomas Mathew, and Surendra Verma have refused to be part of the team.

Prof Sukumar has recommended the name of Dr. N Kalaivannan of Tamil Nadu. So, the government has decided to form an expert team comprising veteran experts in the field - Kalaivannan, Dr. Ashraf of Noida and Wild Life First Organisation trustee K M Chinnappa of Bengaluru.

The bench directed that the team’s report should be submitted on October 30.

