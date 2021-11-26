Will probe tenders issued by Congress government in Karnataka, says CM Bommai on corruption claims

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the state government would probe all tenders finalised for the execution of developmental works by previous governments, including the Congress in Karnataka, reacting to a query on a complaint filed by Congress leaders to the Governor.

A delegation of Congress, leaders led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar submitted a complaint to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking imposition of President's Rule over "rampant corruption."

Bommai said that the letter, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by contractors, lacks clarity and that developmental works have not been figured in it. "I have ordered a probe into their charges. Now, Congress friends are showing interest in the issue. So, I will direct the chief secretary today to probe into all tenders finalised by Congress-led governments in Karnataka."

Slamming the Congress, Bommai said they are the creators of the "commission menace".

"They have increased it every time they came to power. The video clip containing a conversation of two leaders of Congress talking of commission has gone viral on social media networking sites and it had been aired on TV channels also. So, they started commission menace and now they have submitted a memorandum. All contractors are aware of it. The Congress party's allegation in this regard is nothing but a joke," Bommai said.

Bommai said that raids conducted by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have been able to expose corrupt officials. "We have initiated the process of cleaning the system through ACB raids."

