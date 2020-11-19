Will take a call on reopening of schools in Karnataka: Education Minister Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar stated that the Karnataka government would take a call on the reopening of schools soon, considering students' health and their future.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, he said that degree classes for the final year students have been started and the department is in constant touch with the collegiate education department.

"We have collected opinions from school development and monitoring committee members, teachers and parents on reopening of schools. We would take a call on it after holding talks with the Chief Minister," he said.

He said that lands of many government schools are not registered in the name of institutes. So, nodal officer would be appointed to ensure that lands are registered in the name of schools with the help of Revenue Department.

He also said that sakala, seva sindhu, janasevaka and grama one must not be politicized. "The allegations that only BJP workers had been selected are far from truth. These schemes have been implemented for the welfare of public. Those who came forward are given training," he said.

He said that zero academic year is a new concept. "Earlier, students upto class 9 were promoted to the next class without conducting examinations. So, can we call it zero academic year?" he added.