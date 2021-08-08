Will try to solve problems bothering hostels: Poojary

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said that he will make an honest effort to give justice to the portfolio he is holding.

“All efforts will be made to bring the last strata of society to the mainstream through various schemes implemented by the Social Welfare department. I will make a study on the problems and the required facilities in the department. By mobilising resources, efforts will be made for the development of various communities,” he told mediapersons.

“I will make a study on the required changes to be made in the department and a take decision soon. Efforts will be made to solve issues bothering hostels run by the Backward Classes department and the Social Welfare department. This is a very important portfolio. Here, I can work with the poor. I will review the current situation and study problems faced by the community. I will work accordingly to address their issues,” said Kota Srinivas Poojary.

He said, “Portfolios can be changed during the reshuffle. I had served as Muzrai minister twice. It is not wrong to have a desire to be the Rural Development minister. The portfolio has been given to our senior leader K S Eshwarappa and we will work with him.”

“Shashikala Jolle will serve as Muzrai Minister. I will give her a few suggestions,” he added. On the weekend curfew, he said guidelines must be followed as the positivity rate is increasing. There will be no restrictions for the upcoming festivals, but it should be conducted by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. "Few restrictions on the border is essential to stem the spread of Covid-19,” he said.